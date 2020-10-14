Haskins (illness) is not practicing Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Haskins was inactive for Sunday's loss to the Rams due to a stomach virus, and a Football Team official confirms that he's still dealing with the illness Wednesday. With starting quarterback Kyle Allen (arm) slated to resume practicing in full, and veteran backup Alex Smith having held up to contact in game-action without issue Sunday, it's unclear whether significant practice reps would be left over for Haskins even if he were available. Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports that the 2019 first-round pick is a candidate to be moved before the trade deadline.
