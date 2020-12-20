Haskins completed 38 of 55 passes for 295 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in Washington's 20-15 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday. He also rushed three times for 28 yards and fumbled once but recovered.

Haskins had expressed confidence early in the week that he'd be a more collected presence under center after having had the opportunity observe veteran Alex Smith (calf) over several weeks. However, the second-year signal-caller's performance was reminiscent of some the rollercoaster efforts that earned him a demotion earlier in the campaign, with Haskins short-circuiting two drives in Seahawks territory with his pair of interceptions. Additionally, Haskins had to jump on his own fumble to prevent a third turnover, and although he led a long 14-play march late in the fourth quarter that had Washington in position for a possible go-ahead score, Haskins threw a pair of incomplete passes and took two sacks over Washington's last four plays from scrimmage. After the game Sam Fortier of the Washington Post reports that head coach Ron Rivera confirmed Smith would return to the starting job in a Week 16 matchup against the Panthers if he's healthy enough to do so.