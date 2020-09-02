Haskins will be Washington's Week 1 starting QB, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
This was the expected outcome, but with the decision made official, the 2019 first-rounder can now turn his attention to preparing for his Week 1 start. Haskins' fantasy upside in 2020, however, is tied to the development of a pass-catching corps that remains a work in progress.
