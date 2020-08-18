Haskins was first through the rotation in each drills at Tuesday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Alex Smith was the second QB up in 7-on-7 drills, while Kyle Allen got that honor in 11-on-11s (Smith hasn't been cleared for full-team work). Coach Ron Rivera is allowing each quarterback to make his case for the Week 1 job, but there's no question about Haskins being the favorite. Rivera said Haskins would've been his starter for the preseason opener if the NFL hadn't cancelled the exhibition slate this year.
