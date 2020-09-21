Haskins completed 19 of 33 passes for 223 yards and a touchdown while rushing for eight yards on one carry in Sunday's 30-15 loss to the Cardinals.

Washington was down by 14 points by the end of the first quarter and 20-0 at the half, but Haskins wasn't able to engineer a comeback win for the second straight week. The second-year QB continues to show great chemistry with Terry McLaurin, but none of his other targets were able to make a significant impact. Haskins may need to get other players involved on the road in Week 3, if he's going to keep pace with a Browns offense that just erupted for 35 points against the Bengals.