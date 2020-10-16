Haskins (illness) is back at Washington's facility and is attending meetings Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The 23-year-old has been away from the team all week while dealing with gastrointestinal issues, but he's apparently feeling better since he's back at the team facility. It's unclear if Haskins will be able to practice immediately upon his return, but he's unlikely to see the field regardless since being moved to Washington's No. 3 quarterback behind Kyle Allen and Alex Smith.
