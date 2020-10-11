Haskins (illness) is inactive for Sunday's contest versus the Rams.
Earlier Sunday, it was reported Haskins wouldn't be with the team in his first game since his demotion from Washington's starting QB. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Haskins has a stomach virus, which resulted in the Football Team telling him to stay home. Washington will move forward with Kyle Allen as the starting signal-caller, while Alex Smith serves as the backup.
More News
-
Football Team's Dwayne Haskins: Unlikely to be with team Sunday•
-
Football Team's Dwayne Haskins: Dropped from starting role•
-
Football Team's Dwayne Haskins: Cleans up mistakes•
-
Football Team's Dwayne Haskins: Starting job on notice•
-
Football Team's Dwayne Haskins: Struggles with turnovers•
-
Football Team's Dwayne Haskins: Quiet day against Cards•