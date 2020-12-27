Washington will start Haskins at quarterback Sunday against the Panthers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Football Team had been hopeful that Alex Smith would be ready to return from a one-game absence after he practiced fully Friday, but the signal-caller's strained calf is apparently still preventing him from doing everything he needs to do to run the offense effectively. As a result, Haskins will pick up his second start in a row, with the Football Team expected to make Smith inactive while having Taylor Heinicke and Steven Montez dress as backup options, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. Haskins completed 38 of 55 attempts for 295 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions while adding 28 yards on the ground in Washington's Week 15 loss to the 49ers.
