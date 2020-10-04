Haskins retains Washington's starting quarterback job heading into Sunday's game against the Ravens, but he could surrender the gig to backup Kyle Allen if he struggles in the Week 4 contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though Haskins was a first-round draft pick just one year ago, a new coaching staff led by Ron Rivera apparently isn't yet convinced the 23-year-old is the team's long-term answer behind center. After finishing out his rookie season on a relatively positive note, Haskins hasn't carried over that success to 2020, with the signal-caller completing just 56.4 percent of his throws for 6.2 yards per attempt and a 4:3 TD:INT while taking 10 sacks in three games. A matchup with one of the NFL's top defenses isn't a great spot for Haskins to right the ship, so Allen's first snaps of 2020 could come as soon as Sunday if the Ravens quickly turn the game into a runaway.