Coach Ron Rivera confirmed Monday that Haskins is not being considered as a potential starter in place of Kyle Allen (ankle), Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Rivera said that it could benefit Haskins to "truly see how to prepare as a starter" by learning behind Alex Smith, who took over under center after Allen suffered a potentially season-ending dislocated ankle during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Giants. He did hint that the Haskins "may get his opportunity again," but for at least Week 10's upcoming matchup against Detroit, it doesn't appear that there will be any sort of competition between the 2019 first-round pick and smith. Haskins has been inactive since Week 4, but he could at least now have the opportunity to be available against Detroit.