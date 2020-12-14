Haskins completed seven of 12 pass attempts for 51 yards and lost 12 yards on four carries during Sunday's 23-15 win over the 49ers.

Haskins was called into action after Alex Smith (calf) suffered an injury in the second quarter. He completed just 58 percent of his passes and averaged just 4.3 yards per attempt with a long of just 13 yards. Smith's injury is not considered to be serious, so he should start next Sunday's game against the Seahawks, pushing Haskins back to the bench.