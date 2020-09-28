Haskins completed 21 of 37 pass attempts for 224 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in Week 3 against Cleveland. He also lost a fumble.

Haskins got the Washington offense going early, connecting with Dontrelle Inman for a 17-yard touchdown to cap their second drive of the game. However, he was intercepted on two of the team's next three offensive possessions. He committed two more turnovers in the fourth quarter, sinking any chance for a comeback victory. Despite these inconsistencies, coach Ron Rivera said after the game that the team would stick with Haskins for their Week 4 matchup against the Ravens.