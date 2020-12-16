Haskins directed the first-team offense at Wednesday's practice, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.
Meanwhile, Alex Smith watched individual drills in the wake of suffering a strained right calf this past Sunday versus the 49ers. Haskins took over for Smith late in the second quarter but didn't fare well thereafter, completing seven of 12 passes for 51 yards and compiling minus-12 yards on four carries. There seems to be some optimism in Washington that Smith will be able to start Sunday's game against the Seahawks, but Haskins is on hand for spot duty, if needed.
More News
-
Football Team's Dwayne Haskins: Struggles in relief duty•
-
Football Team's Dwayne Haskins: Still relegated to backup duties•
-
Football Team's Dwayne Haskins: Healthy scratch against Giants•
-
Football Team's Dwayne Haskins: Healthy scratch Sunday•
-
Football Team's Dwayne Haskins: Expected to be inactive in Week 6•
-
Football Team's Dwayne Haskins: Returns to facility•