Haskins took first-team reps at Wednesday's practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
According to Jhabvala, Washington and the NFL drew up a plan for Haskins to take part in practice while also joining his teammates in Zoom meetings after he broke COVID-19 protocols this weekend when social media posts showed him partying at a night club. Meanwhile, Alex Smith (calf) didn't take part in the team stretch Wednesday, instead throwing passes on the side, per Jhabvala. Washington remains hopeful Smith will return to practice this week and be able to start Sunday against the Panthers, but Haskins so far is setting himself up to be under center for that contest.
More News
-
Football Team's Dwayne Haskins: Won't be cut after violation•
-
Football Team's Dwayne Haskins: Mistake-prone in spot start•
-
Football Team's Dwayne Haskins: Getting first start since Week 4•
-
Football Team's Dwayne Haskins: Takes first-team reps•
-
Football Team's Dwayne Haskins: Struggles in relief duty•
-
Football Team's Dwayne Haskins: Still relegated to backup duties•