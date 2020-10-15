Haskins, who didn't practice Thursday, is expected to see a doctor for his ongoing illness, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Haskins only visited Washington's facility Thursday to undergo COVID-19 testing before he was sent home by the team. The aforementioned illness sidelined him this past Sunday versus the Rams and seems to be placing his status for Week 6 against the Giants in question. Still, as the team's No. 3 quarterback behind Kyle Allen and Alex Smith, Haskins isn't in consideration to get on the field any time soon. There's a chance Haskins is a topic of discussion as the NFL's trade deadline approaches on Nov. 3.