Haskins appears to be the leading candidate to start at quarterback Sunday against the Panthers, as Washington continues to have concern that top signal-caller Alex Smith (calf) -- who is listed as questionable -- won't be able to do "everything he needs to do to be effective," Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After starting in place of Smith in last week's loss to the 49ers, Haskins found in himself in the midst of controversy after he violated the NFL's COVID-19 protocols when he was spotted at a nightclub without wearing a mask, but he avoided a suspension and was instead subjected to a $40,000 fine and stripped of his team captaincy. Haskins continued to take the starter's reps at practice through Thursday before Smith returned to full participation Friday and resumed taking most of the reps with the first-team offense. Smith thus appeared poised to slot back in as the Week 16 starter, but his strained calf is apparently still presenting issues for him, which could force the Football Team to turn to Haskins for a second straight game. Expect Washington to put Smith through a pregame workout before a decision on his status is made, but even if the veteran is active for the contest, he may only be available to serve as an emergency backup to Haskins.