Haskins (undisclosed) isn't expected to be in attendance at Sunday's game against the Rams, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

After a week in which he was demoted from starting quarterback to third-stringer, Haskins apparently told Washington on Sunday morning that he feels sick, and the Football Team advised him to remain at his home, per JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington. Haskins is slated to be inactive anyway Sunday, but he seemingly won't be on the sideline, either. In Haskins' place, Kyle Allen will serve as the starter at QB, with Alex Smith handling backup duties.