Washington has no plans to release Haskins after he violated the NFL's COVID-19 protocol Sunday, when he was spotted at a nightclub without wearing a mask, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Photographs of Haskins partying at the club first surfaced on social media Monday, one day after he started in place of the injured Alex Smith (calf) in the Football Team's loss to the Seahawks. Haskins apologized for his actions Tuesday, but Washington is continuing to work with the NFL in determining a punishment for the 23-year-old, which could range from a maximum fine of one week's salary or up to a four-game suspension, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Washington is hopeful that Smith will be able to return to practice this week and start Sunday's game against the Panthers, but if Smith fails to progress as anticipated, Haskins' murky situation would leave the Football Team in even rougher shape at quarterback. Taylor Hoenicke is the No. 3 signal-caller on the roster, while Steven Montez looms on the practice squad as another option at the position.