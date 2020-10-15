Haskins (illness) will remain away from the team Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Haskins remains under the weather, apparently dealing with the same issue that landed him on the inactive list Week 5 against the Rams, as well as caused him to miss practice Thursday. He'll still make a trip to the facility for his regular COVID test but will then return home afterwards. The second-year quarterback recently fell to No. 3 on the depth chart and will presumably be shopped in trade deals in the coming weeks, but he'll likely have to at least return to practice to provide reassurance to possible suitors.
