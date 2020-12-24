Haskins handled first-team reps for a second consecutive practice Thursday, Julie Donaldson of Washington's official site reports.
At the same time, Alex Smith (calf) increased his activity level, progressing from throwing with the training staff on the side Wednesday to doing the same with receivers during individual drills one day later. Considering where the respective quarterbacks stand at the moment, Adam Schefter of ESPN speculated that Haskins is trending toward the start under center Sunday against the Panthers. Still, Washington has one practice and three days to make a definitive decision between Haskins and Smith.
More News
-
Football Team's Dwayne Haskins: Taking first-team reps•
-
Football Team's Dwayne Haskins: Won't be cut after violation•
-
Football Team's Dwayne Haskins: Mistake-prone in spot start•
-
Football Team's Dwayne Haskins: Getting first start since Week 4•
-
Football Team's Dwayne Haskins: Takes first-team reps•
-
Football Team's Dwayne Haskins: Struggles in relief duty•