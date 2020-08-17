Coach Ron Rivera suggested Haskins and Kyle Allen both would've made starts this preseason if the games hadn't been cancelled, Kyle Stackpole of the official team website reports.

Rivera said it would've been Haskins in the preseason opener, followed by Allen in the second game. Of course, there's no exhibition schedule in 2020, with teams instead jumping right from practice to the regular season. It's been hypothesized that the situation favors Allen and his familiarity with OC Scott Turner, but it's Haskins who offers real upside to develop into a long-term starter. Then there's the matter of Alex Smith, who was activated from the PUP list Sunday and could eventually emerge as an option to take snaps under center. Whoever gets the Week 1 start -- Haskins is the favorite -- will undoubtedly be looking over his shoulder if he struggles early in the season.