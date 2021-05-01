Washington selected Brown in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 82nd overall.

Washington's underwhelming quarterback personnel makes it unlikely for a third fantasy standout to emerge at receiver behind Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel, but this is a clear steal for Washington. Brown (6-foot-1, 189 pounds) is an innately skilled downfield threat and has adequate physical tools to capitalize on that skill set, boasting a 4.45-second 40 to go with an explosive 128-inch broad jump. Brown was arguably the most important player in North Carolina's high-powered offense, and in Washington, he'll be a dangerous downfield threat as defenses attempt to account for McLaurin and Samuel first.