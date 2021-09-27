Brown finished without a catch on two targets and took one carry for a loss of four yards in Sunday's 43-21 loss to Buffalo.

The rookie third-round pick hasn't done much through his first three games, despite handling the No. 2 receiver role -- at least in terms of snaps -- while Curtis Samuel (groin) has been on injured reserve throughout September. Samuel is eligible to return for Week 4 at Atlanta, but it won't come as any surprise if he misses another game, which could allow Brown to make another start. The rookie has caught just four of his 12 targets for 32 yards.,