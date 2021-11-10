Brown (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Brown is back at practice after a bye week, having missed Week 8 with the knee injury beforehand. He may be a starter if he makes it back for Sunday's game against the Bucs, as Curtis Samuel (groin) appears unlikely to play again. The other options for perimeter snaps across from Terry McLaurin are Cam Sims (hamstring), DeAndre Carter, Antonio Gandy-Golden and Dax Milne.
