Brown caught three of six targets for 34 yards in Thursday's 30-29 win over the Giants.

Brown finished fifth on the team in receiving and tied for fourth in targets, again working with Terry McLaurin and Adam Humphries as part of Washington's regular trio for three-wide sets. Curtis Samuel (groin) can return from IR as soon as Week 4, but while he eventually figures to take a lot of Brown's snaps, it isn't yet clear when Samuel will be ready. Washington does have Cam Sims as an option for perimeter snaps if Brown can't get going soon, but even if he isn't seeing many targets, the rookie's speed could be useful. He'll get a tough matchup next, traveling to Buffalo in Week 3.