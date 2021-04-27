The Dolphins traded Flowers to the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Flowers signed a three-year, $30 million contract last offseason and ended up starting 14 games for the Dolphins. He was a bust at left tackle after being a top-10 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, but he's revived his career at left guard, including as a 16-game starter for Washington in 2019. He might be the top interior backup, rather than the starting left guard, in his second stint with the Washington Football Team.