Christian (knee) was placed on IR by the Washington Football Team on Thursday morning.
The move perhaps comes a bit late, as Christian hasn't seen the field for Washington since Week 6. Per JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, Washington is expected to move forward with Morgan Moses at left tackle, at least until Cornelius Lucas is ready to return from an ankle injury.
