Christian (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Giants, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.
If Christian is forced to miss another game, Cornelius Lucas will once again slot in at left tackle. An official timetable for the third-year pro's return remains undisclosed, though it's somewhat encouraging that he hasn't yet been ruled out for Week 9.
More News
-
Football Team's Geron Christian: Unavailable against Cowboys•
-
Redskins' Geron Christian: Cleared for training camp•
-
Redskins' Geron Christian: Under restrictions during OTAs•
-
Redskins' Geron Christian: Lands on IR•
-
Redskins' Geron Christian: Out for the season•
-
Redskins' Geron Christian: Questionable to return•