Christian (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Detroit, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.
Christian hasn't seen the field since Week 6 as he continues to manage the knee injury. Cornelius Lucas is poised for another start at left tackle in his place.
