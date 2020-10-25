site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Football Team's Geron Christian: Unavailable against Cowboys
RotoWire Staff
Christian (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
With Christian sitting out, Cornelius Lucas is slated to start at left tackle. Christian will aim to return following the team's Week 8 bye, as the Giants come to town Week 9.
