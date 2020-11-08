Christian (knee) is inactive heading into Sunday's matchup against the Giants.
Christian was tagged as doubtful heading into the weekend, allowing Cornelius Lucas to prepare for his second consecutive start on Kyle Allen's blind side. Christian suited up for 100 percent of the offensive snaps in each of Washington's first six outings of the season, but he's now unavailable for a second straight divisional tilt despite being afforded extra time to recuperate over a Week 8 bye.
