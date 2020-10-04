site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Football Team's Greg Stroman: Leaves game Sunday
Stroman (foot) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Baltimore.
It's unclear how Stroman suffered the injury, however, he was forced to leave the game in the first quarter. As long as Stroman is out, more depth snaps could be in line for Jimmy Moreland and Fabian Moreau.
