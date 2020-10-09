Stroman (foot) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Stroman was forced out of Week 4's game against Baltimore, and he'll now have to miss at least one more contest while working to recover from his foot injury. He's only played one defensive snap this season, so Stroman's absence will mostly only impact Washington's plan on special teams.
