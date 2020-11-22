Wright (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Wright had been listed as questionable after the illness prevented him from practicing Friday, but he apparently made enough progress over the last couple of days to gain clearance for the Week 11 contest. While serving as Washington's No. 4 receiver, Wright has been limited to playing a fewer than a third of the offensive snaps the past two weeks, but he's still managed to turn nine targets into nine receptions for 89 yards between those contests.