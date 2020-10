Wright appeared to suffer an injury near the end of Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Giants, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports.

Wright was removed from the game with about 70 seconds remaining after he picked up six yards on a short reception. He finished with four catches for 25 yards on five targets, while replacement Cam Sims caught a 22-yard touchdown pass shortly after taking Wright's place. Sims could have a regular role in three-wide sets if Wright isn't ready for Week 7 against Dallas.