Wright caught two passes for 15 yards on two targets in Sunday's 20-15 loss to Seattle.

Wright played 28 percent of offensive snaps, fourth among the team's wide receivers. Terry McLaurin and Cam Sims handled every-down roles, while Wright split the No. 3 role with Steven Sims (35 percent) and Robert Foster (12 percent). Each of Wright, Sims and Foster drew two targets, and they combined for four receptions and 35 yards. None of the bunch can be trusted for fantasy purposes as Washington heads into Week 16 against Carolina.