Wright caught four of five targets for 20 yards in a 31-17 loss to Baltimore Sunday.

Wright played 82 percent of offensive snaps, up from 45 percent the previous week. His increased role was largely tied to Steven Sims (toe) being inactive, but it is possible continues to get work in the offense even after his teammate returns. It isn't yet clear if Sims will be back for Week 5 against the Rams, but we do know Washington will have a new quarterback, benching Dwayne Haskins in favor of Kyle Allen.