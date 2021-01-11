Wright finished 2020 with 27 receptions for 197 yards on 35 targets, logging 347 snaps on offense and 83 on special teams.
The undrafted rookie out of Temple got most of his playing time in the first half of the season, manning the slot while Steven Sims dealt with a toe injury. Wright peaked with 59 yards in a Week 10 loss to Detroit, catching just five passes over the final seven weeks of the regular season. He did get a dozen snaps and one target in the playoff loss to Tampa Bay, while fellow rookie Antonio Gandy-Golden (a fourth-round pick) was a healthy scratch. Even so, Wright will need to battle for his roster spot in the offseason, with his status largely depending on Washington's approach to free agency and the draft.
More News
-
Football Team's Isaiah Wright: Catches a pair of passes•
-
Football Team's Isaiah Wright: Catches only target•
-
Football Team's Isaiah Wright: Lone reception Monday•
-
Football Team's Isaiah Wright: Minor offensive role Week 11•
-
Football Team's Isaiah Wright: Avoids inactive list•
-
Football Team's Isaiah Wright: Looking good for Sunday•