Wright finished 2020 with 27 receptions for 197 yards on 35 targets, logging 347 snaps on offense and 83 on special teams.

The undrafted rookie out of Temple got most of his playing time in the first half of the season, manning the slot while Steven Sims dealt with a toe injury. Wright peaked with 59 yards in a Week 10 loss to Detroit, catching just five passes over the final seven weeks of the regular season. He did get a dozen snaps and one target in the playoff loss to Tampa Bay, while fellow rookie Antonio Gandy-Golden (a fourth-round pick) was a healthy scratch. Even so, Wright will need to battle for his roster spot in the offseason, with his status largely depending on Washington's approach to free agency and the draft.