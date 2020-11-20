Wright (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bengals, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.
Wright popped up on the injury report Friday with an illness that's not connected to COVID-19 at this time. The 23-year-old wide receiver is coming off the best game of his career, as he hauled in six passes for 59 yards against the Lions. His status could end up being a game-time decision. Steven Sims and Jeff Badet are due for more reps if Wright sits out.
