Wright caught each of his three targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Giants, playing 30 percent of offensive snaps and losing a fumble on a punt return.

The receiving numbers weren't terrible, but Cam Sims (74 percent snap share) worked ahead of Wright on offense, while Steven Sims replaced him on punt returns after the first-quarter fumble. This all happened with Dontrelle Inman (hamstring) inactive, so Wright could be in danger of a demotion to the practice squad at some point. For the time being, expect Wright to work in a part-time role Week 10 at Detroit.