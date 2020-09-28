Wright caught four of six targets for 24 yards while playing 45 percent of offensive snaps in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Browns.

The targets were tied for third most on the team, and he also had a rush attempt for six yards. Wright's involvement was a surprise, as he strictly played special teams Week 1 and didn't play at all Week 2. His increased role may have been related to Steven Sims' toe injury, with Sims dropping to 35 percent snap share and zero targets after seeing eight targets on 83 and 91 percent of snaps the previous week. Wright remains off the radar for all but the deepest of fantasy leagues, but he could be someone to watch if he sees more targets Week 4 against Baltimore. Wright is an undrafted rookie out of Temple.