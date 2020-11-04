Wright (shoulder) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice report, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Near the end of a Week 6 loss to the Giants, Wright appeared to get banged up and eventually was unable to practice the ensuing week. A shoulder injury was to blame, and he didn't play in Washington's last game before the team's Week 8 bye, but his ability to get on the field Wednesday indicates he's making inroads on a return to action. Ultimately, Friday's injury report may clear up whether or not Wright is ready to return.
