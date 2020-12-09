Wright recorded one reception for five yards across 29 offensive snaps in Monday's win over the Steelers.
Wright did see an uptick in offensive snaps compared to the past few weeks but didn't have much production to show for it. He now has 24 receptions for 173 yards through the first 10 games of his rookie campaign.
