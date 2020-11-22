Wright (illness), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, is expected to play, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

A late addition to Washington's injury report after falling ill Friday, Wright's ailment apparently isn't serious enough to keep him sidelined for the Week 11 matchup. Assuming he avoids the inactive list ahead of Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, Wright should work as Washington's No. 4 receiver behind Terry McLaurin, Cam Sims and Steven Sims.