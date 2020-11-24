Wright caught his only target for seven yards during Sunday's win over the Bengals.
The 23-year-old set career highs with six catches for 59 yards Week 10, but he was minimally involved in the passing game versus Cincinnati. The return of Steven Sims from injured reserve likely limits Wright's outlook going forward to that of a depth receiver.
