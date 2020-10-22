Wright (shoulder) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice.
Coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday that Wright was looking doubtful to play Week 7, and little on that front has changed with the wideout failing to practice for a second straight day. Unless he's able to fit in some on-field work at Friday's session, Wright seems destined to be listed as out or doubtful ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
