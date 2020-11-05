Wright (shoulder) practiced in full Thursday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

After Wednesday's limited showing, Wright is on the cusp of his first appearance since Week 6 following Thursday's development. While Washington is anticipating the return of Steven Sims (toe) from IR, Dontrelle Inman (hamstring) made a sudden appearance on Thursday's injury report as a non-participant, so the breakdown of the receiving corps bears watching ahead of Sunday's game versus the Giants.

More News