Wright (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Dallas, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

With Antonio Gandy-Golden (hamstring) also out, Washington will turn to Cam Sims or Robert Foster for the No. 3 receiver role. Terry McLaurin has been the only consistent pass catcher on the team this season, so it'll be a surprise if either of Sims or Foster gets more than a handful of targets. Wright averaged 3.3 catches for 18 yards over the past four weeks, playing at least 29 snaps in every game.