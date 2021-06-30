McKissic appears safe in his role as Washington's No. 2 running back, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports.

McKissic's solid work on passing downs makes him the top guy behind Antonio Gibson, but that doesn't mean the 195-pounder will dominate carries if Gibson gets injured. In the two games Gibson missed last season, McKissic averaged 12.0 carries for 59.5 yards and 5.5 catches for 37.0 yards, while Peyton Barber averaged 8.0 carries for 21.0 yards. Barber is still on the roster, along with fellow veteran RBs Lamar Miller and Jonathan Williams and rookie UDFA Jaret Patterson. None of the bunch is a lock for a roster spot, and it could be a wide-open competition for one or two jobs behind Gibson and McKissic. While McKissic's spot in the backfield may be secure, he doesn't figure to see as much slot work this year, after Washington added Curtis Samuel, Adam Humphries and rookie third-round pick Dyami Brown in the offseason. Apart from Gibson missing significant time, it's hard to see how McKissic would even approach last year's total of 110 targets.