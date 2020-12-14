McKissic carried 11 times for 68 yards and caught two of four targets for 18 yards during Sunday's 23-15 win over the 49ers.

McKissic's involvement increased with Antonio Gibson (toe) sidelined and he finished with his highest carry total of the season, albeit at the expense of some targets. His usage in the passing game also suffered after Alex Smith (calf) was injured, leaving Dwayne Haskins to lead the offense. McKissic could see his role as a pass-catcher climb back up next Sunday against the Seahawks if Smith is able to play, but his carries will almost certainly decrease if Gibson returns to the lineup.